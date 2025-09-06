Serving the nation from 1896: Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal joins Indian Army as fifth generation officer

NEW DELHI: The commissioning of Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal into the Indian Army on Saturday stood out as a benchmark as she became the fifth generation of her family to continue a proud legacy of valour and service to the nation. She also happens to be the first woman officer of the family.

Lt Dhadwal was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps after successfully passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Her dedication to the service was conspicuous as she was awarded the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Order of Merit in her course.

The Indian Army said the rare instance "of three serving officers from two generations of the same family stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to the nation."