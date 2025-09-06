Serving the nation from 1896: Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal joins Indian Army as fifth generation officer

NEW DELHI: The commissioning of Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal into the Indian Army on Saturday stood out as a benchmark as she became the fifth generation of her family to continue a proud legacy of valour and service to the nation. She also happens to be the first woman officer of the family.
Lt Dhadwal was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps after successfully passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.
Her dedication to the service was conspicuous as she was awarded the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the Order of Merit in her course.
The Indian Army said the rare instance "of three serving officers from two generations of the same family stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to the nation."
The Army said, "The commissioning of Lt Parul Dhadwal not only strengthens this illustrious martial tradition but also highlights the growing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces."
Lt Dhadwal hails from Janauri village in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, a region renowned for its strong martial tradition.
Lt Dhadwal's "commissioning marks a remarkable moment where legacy and modernity converge, with a daughter of the family donning the Olive Greens for the first time," said the Army.
The Dhadwal family's service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from 1896 to 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, was part of 3 JAT, while the third generation saw distinguished service by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles: Jak Rif) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 Kumaon).
The tradition continues with her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both serving in the same battalion of the Sikh Regiment.