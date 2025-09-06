Suspected Khalistani terrorist arrested from Bihar over alleged involvement in Amritsar temple attack

PATNA: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested a suspected Khalistani terrorist from Bihar’s Gaya district, officials said on Saturday. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny, who was involved in a grenade attack at a temple in Punjab’s Amritsar district in March this year.

Acting on a tip off, an NIA team with the help of the Sherghati police in Gaya district conducted a raid at a roadside dhaba (eatery) near Gopalpur village and arrested Sharanjit Kumar, stated to be a resident of Bhaini Bangar Kadiyan village near Batla under Gurudaspur district of Punjab, late on Friday.

Shaialendra Singh, additional SP, Sherghati, Gaya, confirmed the arrest of Khalistani terrorist and said that the Sherghati police extended its full cooperation to the NIA team in the arrest of the wanted terrorist. Sharanjit used to travel as a truck driver on different routes to dupe the police and the central probe agency.

Additional SP Singh said that officials of the NIA were quizzing the arrested terrorist at an undisclosed location. He will be handed over to the probe agency after completing legal formalities as he is not wanted in any criminal case in Gaya district. “The local police provided logistic support to the raiding team in the operation,” he told this reporter over phone.