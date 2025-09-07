Chhattisgarh government introduces Yoga, Sudarshan Kriya for prisoners as a reform measure

RAIPUR: Prison in Raipur, well illuminated and ventilated, looks no different from a typical government school classroom, during the practice of yoga and Sudarshan Kriya.

The Chhattisgarh government, as an innovative prison reform measure, has introduced this practice.

It is followed in all district jails of the state with the support of the Art of Living Foundation.

Trainers from the foundation are teaching yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya to inmates under the “Prison Course”, which has helped prisoners attain mental peace and inner strength, the jail officials said.

The Vishnu Deo Sai government believes that prisons should not only be a place of punishment but also institutions of reform and rehabilitation.

The yoga and meditation classes in jails are held every day from 7:30 to 9:30 am.