Not in race to claim credit, working with CM as team: Shinde on ads featuring only Fadnavis

THANE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted there is no race among the ruling Mahayuti allies to claim credit for work, and that he is working with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a team.

Shinde made the comments in response to a question over full-page advertisements published in prominent newspapers on Saturday, featuring only CM Fadnavis.

One advertisement showed Fadnavis offering floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while another showed him paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of 10-day Ganpati festival.

Both the ads have 'Devabhau' written in Marathi at the bottom.

However, it could not be known who sponsored the advertisements.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public function in Thane on Saturday, Shinde was asked whether the advertisements were an attempt by CM Fadnavis to project himself as the architect of the Maratha reservation.