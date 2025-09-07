PM Modi takes seat in last row at workshop aimed at training BJP MPs on voting procedures for VP poll

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a seat in the last row during the two-day BJP MPs workshop, demonstrating his humility as an ordinary BJP MP.

The workshop started on Sunday at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex to provide basic training to MPs in voting procedures for the Vice Presidential election, scheduled to take place on September 9.

BJP MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, in support of a resolution moved by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, felicitated Prime Minister Modi for the NextGenGST reforms during the workshop.

As a BJP MP from Varanasi, PM Modi arrived at the workshop at 10:45 am and remained there until the evening at the GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex.

According to BJP sources, he also put forward several suggestions to the BJP MPs and adhered strictly to the norms of the workshop.

The BJP MPs workshop will conclude on Monday with a formal mock poll to train MPs on the vote-casting process.

PM Modi’s decision to sit in the last row took many MPs by surprise. His gesture was seen as a lesson of humility and dedication -- putting role of a party worker above his position as Prime Minister.

The BJP-led NDA has intensified preparations for the Vice Presidential elections, offering a comprehensive presentation on voting procedures for MPs. Many MPs, especially younger members, shared their suggestions and opinions on the first day of the workshop.

It focused on the national objective of making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and the creative, effective, and constructive use of social media by MPs to highlight the government’s contributions to nation-building.