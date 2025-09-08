EAM Jaishankar calls for resilient economic cooperation at virtual BRICS summit

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating global trade tensions driven by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, India on Monday urged for a fair, transparent, and inclusive global economic order.

Speaking at a virtual BRICS summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called for resilient economic cooperation to mitigate the fallout from protectionist shocks and geopolitical disruptions.

“The world as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment,” said Jaishankar.

“It is imperative that economic practices are fair, transparent and to everyone’s benefit,” he added. In a reference to ongoing trade turbulence, the minister emphasised the need for diversified and democratic production systems.

“When there are multiple disruptions, our objective should be to proof it against such shocks,” he said, calling for “shorter, resilient, and more redundant supply chains”