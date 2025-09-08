Ensure PM Modi's visit to Manipur is peaceful, returns happy: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to MLAs

GUWAHATI: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla told ruling MLAs to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state passes off 'peacefully' and he returns 'happy.'

Although the itinerary of the PM’s visit has not been officially announced, he is expected to visit the state on September 13.

This will be his first visit to the state since the bloody ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals erupted on May 3, 2023. The violence had left around 260 people dead and some 60,000 others internally displaced.

The governor held a closed-door meeting with over 20 MLAs on Sunday, sparking speculations on the possible formation of the government in the state, which has been under President’s rule for the past few months.

A BJP legislator, however, said the meeting with the governor revolved around the PM’s visit. “We discussed the PM’s visit over breakfast. The governor asked us to see that there is a peaceful atmosphere and the PM returns happy," said MLA, who doesn't wish to be named, told TNIE.