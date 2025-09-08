Integrated BAMS, MBBS course to be of over 5 yrs

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s proposed new integrated MBBS-BAMS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course at JIPMER in Puducherry will be a degree course spanning more than five years, with a one-year internship leading to the dual degrees, an RTI reply has revealed.

The proposal, which has been prepared by Auroville Foundation and announced with great fanfare by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27, also states that the syllabus for phase 1 is ready and is prepared on the competency-based curriculum (CBME) proposed by the National Medical Council (NMC), a statutory body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research.

However, key regulatory bodies including the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), which decide on new courses and syllabi, were not involved in the proposal, as per RTI documents.

This paper was the first to report on the Centre’s push for the integrated medical course that would combine MBBS and BAMS.