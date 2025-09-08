Integrated BAMS, MBBS course to be of over 5 yrs

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s proposed new integrated MBBS-BAMS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course at JIPMER in Puducherry will be a degree course spanning more than five years, with a one-year internship leading to the dual degrees, an RTI reply has revealed.
The proposal, which has been prepared by Auroville Foundation and announced with great fanfare by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27, also states that the syllabus for phase 1 is ready and is prepared on the competency-based curriculum (CBME) proposed by the National Medical Council (NMC), a statutory body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research.
However, key regulatory bodies including the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), which decide on new courses and syllabi, were not involved in the proposal, as per RTI documents.
This paper was the first to report on the Centre’s push for the integrated medical course that would combine MBBS and BAMS.
Following the report, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), representing over four lakh medical practitioners, strongly condemned the move to “mix different systems of medicine unscientifically” and demanded that the government withdraw the “regressive proposal” in public interest.
Despite the announcement by the Union Minister, JIPMER refused to share any details of the course after Kerala-based activist Dr K V Babu filed an RTI. Moreover, Auroville secretary Dr Jayanti S Ravi, who acknowledged in her January 25 letter that discussions were held over the last several months with Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH, and others, had also failed to share comments on the integrated course with the Union Health Ministry despite repeated reminders.
Speaking to this paper, Dr Babu said: “There is no provision under any law in India to award MBBS and BAMS degrees together after any course. From files availed using RTI, it seems the government is supporting the proposal to award a dual degree of MBBS and BAMS by the Auroville Foundation in association with JIPMER and some satellite centres... There is nothing to suggest that the regulatory body in this case, NMC, had ever discussed it with other regulatory bodies, which is mandatory under the statute.”