Manipur Naga body to enforce 'trade embargo' to protest against fencing of India-Myanmar border, scrapping FMR

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, United Naga Council(UNC), will enforce “trade embargo” in all Naga areas from Monday midnight in protest against the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the scrapping of the free movement regime (FMR).

The UNC said the Nagas had made their position loud and clear to the Centre by submitting memoranda and holding a series of agitations, demonstrations and public rallies.

“Yet, the indifferent attitude of the government demands a stringent agitation to register our rigid stance against the scrapping of FMR and Imposed Border Fencing construction for defending our homeland, identity and inherent rights over our land,” the UNC said in a statement.

“Therefore, we hereby announce that a ‘trade embargo’ shall be enforced in all Naga areas with effect from midnight of September 8, 2025 until further notification,” the statement added.

On August 26, talks between an 11-member delegation of Manipur’s three Naga organisations, including UNC, and central government officials held in New Delhi on the twin issues had failed.