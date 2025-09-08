Medical care, bed, personal space guaranteed for fugitive Mehul Choksi if extradited: India assures Belgium

In the letter, the MHA has given detailed specifications on facilities like occupancy limits, medical provisions and oversight mechanisms.

Noting that the Government of India seeks to offer Belgian judicial authorities concrete and operational guarantees that Choksi’s detention will conform to accepted minimum standards, the officials said that the MHA has specified Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as the designated facility for Choksi's detention.

The MHA also outlined several binding guarantees “to ensure humane and dignified treatment.”

“Each detainee will be provided a minimum of three-square metres of personal space, excluding furniture, in accordance with norms set by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT),” the MHA said in the letter.

The cells are equipped with grilled windows and ceiling fans to ensure ventilation, and are subject to routine cleaning and pest control, the MHA added. The inmate will have access to clean drinking water at all times as well as receive adequate food three times daily. The MHA also said that sanitation facilities include an attached toilet and bathroom.

It went on to add that daily outdoor exercise is permitted in an open-to-sky yard and indoor recreation including yoga and access to a library.

“Medical care is provided through a 24x7 facility staffed by six medical officers, nursing orderlies, pharmacists and laboratory support,” it said.

The MHA also assured that Choksi’s pre-existing medical reports “will be considered and necessary equipment and therapies will be provided free of cost based on medical advice”.

In the letter, the MHA has categorised the assurance as a sovereign commitment, made in consultation with the state government and prison authorities, and asserted that it cannot be overridden by administrative or judicial discretion under Indian law.

It said that oversight mechanisms at the barrack include prison administration monitoring, inspections by the National and State Human Rights Commissions (NHRC/SHRC) and judicial supervision, as channels for complaints and remedial action in cases of substantiated mistreatment are also available.