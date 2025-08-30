Mehul Choksi's bail plea rejected by Belgian court ahead of extradition hearing: Officials

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, his bail plea has again been turned down by a court of appeal in Belgium just ahead of his extradition hearing in that country, officials in the Indian agencies following up the matter said on Saturday.

Choksi is wanted in India by probe agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate – in a case relating to over Rs 6,300-crore alleged fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

According to officials, the court rejected the appeal on strong reasons conveyed by the CBI to the Belgian prosecution authorities that Choksi had escaped from many jurisdictions earlier as well to evade legal proceedings and may flee to another country if let out on bail.

In April this year, Choksi was arrested in Belgium following an extradition request sent by the CBI, they said, adding that his earlier bail application, heard by the Court of Cassation in Belgium, was also rejected.

Choksi filed another bail application on August 22 and offered to be under house arrest and remain under surveillance at home, but the court of appeal rejected it earlier this week, the officials said.