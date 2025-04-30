Belgian court delays hearing on Mehul Choksi’s arrest challenge

NEW DELHI: The Court of Appeal in Belgium has adjourned its hearing on a petition filed by Mehul Choksi, who is contesting the legality of his recent arrest. Choksi, who is wanted in connection with Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, argues that the arrest was unlawful and carried out without following proper legal procedures.

In his latest petition, prepared by his legal team in Belgium, Choksi claims that his arrest breached due process and violated his fundamental rights. He has asked the court for his immediate release, pointing to several irregularities in the way he was taken into custody.

This comes shortly after a Belgian court rejected Choksi’s request for bail. His legal representatives submitted this fresh plea stating that the arrest was not only unfair but also went against principles of natural justice. The next hearing date has not yet been announced.

Choksi, a central figure in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam, was arrested earlier this month in Antwerp. His arrest followed a formal extradition request from Indian authorities, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).