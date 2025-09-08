NACEJ writes to Bhupender Yadav, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to scrap proposed Aravalli Zoo safari project

CHANDIGARH: The Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, have been given a memorandum by the National Alliance for Climate and Ecological Justice (NACEJ) to scrap the proposed 10,000-acre Aravalli Zoo safari project.

NACEJ is a pan Indian forum of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) comprising grassroots movement activists, ecologists, climate scientists, environmental researchers and lawyers.

The 10,000-acre Aravalli Zoo safari project is the 'World’s Largest Curated Safari Park' in Gurugram and Nuh districts of Haryana.

A few months ago, a group of 37 retired Indian Forest Service officers from across the country had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing this project.

NACEJ today sent a memorandum to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana CM Saini calling for immediate abandonment of the proposed Aravalli Zoo Safari Park.

The memorandum critiques the proposed project and suggests alternatives, while also stressing the need for effective conservation of the fragile Aravalli ecosystem, upholding of community rights and the Forest Rights Act.

"The land identified for the project is ecologically significant. It comprises areas notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, and land afforested under the Aravalli Plantation Project. Notably, a significant portion of the funding for the Aravalli Zoo Safari Park project will reportedly be sourced from compensatory payments for forest loss due to the disastrous megaproject planned in the Great Nicobar Island.

"The Haryana Zoo Safari project is fundamentally a commercial tourism venture with severe and irreversible negative consequences for the region's ecology, wildlife, and local communities,’’ it reads.