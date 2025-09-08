NCP minister Bhujbal says he'll go to court against his own govt over Maratha reservations

Despite persuasion by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal upped the ante against his own government, saying he will go to court over the resolution to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, bringing them under the OBC quota.

Bhujbal said this resolution will open a Pandora's box, and several dominant and influential Marathas will get into the OBC through the back door, adding that it would do severe injustice to the 350 smaller communities that are part of the OBC category.

He said the state government is not hearing out the pleas of OBCs, hence they have no option but to go to court against the decision.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil said that if Bhujbal goes against Maratha reservation, there could also be a legal challenge against the earlier resolution granting reservation for other communities without any proper study, data, and surveys. Patil also alleged that Bhujbal deliberately pitted OBCs against Marathas for petty politics, but in this fight, he will burn his fingers and ruin the opportunities of OBCs in the long run.