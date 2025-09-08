NCP minister Bhujbal says he'll go to court against his own govt over Maratha reservations

Despite persuasion by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal upped the ante against his own government, saying he will go to court over the resolution to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, bringing them under the OBC quota.
Bhujbal said this resolution will open a Pandora's box, and several dominant and influential Marathas will get into the OBC through the back door, adding that it would do severe injustice to the 350 smaller communities that are part of the OBC category.
He said the state government is not hearing out the pleas of OBCs, hence they have no option but to go to court against the decision.
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil said that if Bhujbal goes against Maratha reservation, there could also be a legal challenge against the earlier resolution granting reservation for other communities without any proper study, data, and surveys. Patil also alleged that Bhujbal deliberately pitted OBCs against Marathas for petty politics, but in this fight, he will burn his fingers and ruin the opportunities of OBCs in the long run.
Bhujbal has also extended strong support to the ongoing protests by OBC communities and tribal groups across the state to protect their reservations.
"Various OBC communities and tribes are protesting; some are even on a hunger strike. Their common demand is that OBCs should not be suppressed, and the government should not come under anyone’s pressure as well. We are united on this issue and will definitely approach the court against it. There were holidays, therefore they waited for some days, but we have done studies and are going to object to the wording of the state government GR for implementation of the Hyderabad gazette," Bhujbal said.
He also lamented that while drafting the resolution and approving it, there was no discussion in a cabinet meeting. “During the hearing in court, we will put our representations and air our objections, and we hope that the court will listen to us and give justice. We assured protestors that their voices will not go unheard. We will not let OBCs be sidelined. We are not against Maratha reservation, but it should be given separately; they should not be included under OBCs,” said the NCP minister.