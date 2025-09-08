Nitish Katara murder: SC asks Vikas Yadav to move Delhi HC for further extension of interim bail

NEW DELHI: After granting several interim extensions of bail to convict Vikas Yadav -- undergoing a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case -- the Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to give any further relief to him. It instead asked him to approach the Delhi High Court for a breather.
The order of the top court is a big setback to Yadav, whose interim bail was to expire on September 9, Tuesday.
The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, in their order on Monday refused to further extend the interim bail of Yadav.
During the brief hearing, Yadav's lawyer pleaded to the apex court that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension. The SC refused the prayers and told him to move the Delhi HC for relief for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.
Earlier on September 1, the Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, recused from hearing the matter. The top court has been extending interim bail to Yadav on medical grounds.
Earlier on April 24, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail till May 8 -- with certain terms and conditions -- to Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, in view of his mother’s health condition.
The bench of the apex court had earlier directed that his mother shall be admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) immediately for two days for medical examination by a board of doctors to be constituted for examine her health condition. "We direct that the petitioner's (Vikas Yadav) mother to be examined by AIIMS, Delhi, doctors," the SC had ordered.
While granting interim bail earlier to convict Yadav, the apex court had directed that he will only meet his ailing mother.
The top court in its April 24 order further directed that Yadav shall furnish a bail bond of one lakh rupees with one surety of the like amount and he shall reside only at his residence in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad. It asked Uttarakhand and Delhi police to provide security to witnesses and Neelam Katara, keeping in view the fact that Yadav would be on interim bail till May 8.
A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister, Bharti.
On October 3, 2016, the apex court awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.