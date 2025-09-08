Nitish Katara murder: SC asks Vikas Yadav to move Delhi HC for further extension of interim bail

NEW DELHI: After granting several interim extensions of bail to convict Vikas Yadav -- undergoing a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case -- the Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to give any further relief to him. It instead asked him to approach the Delhi High Court for a breather.



The order of the top court is a big setback to Yadav, whose interim bail was to expire on September 9, Tuesday.



The two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, in their order on Monday refused to further extend the interim bail of Yadav.

During the brief hearing, Yadav's lawyer pleaded to the apex court that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension. The SC refused the prayers and told him to move the Delhi HC for relief for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.