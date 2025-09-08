SC dismisses Telangana BJP's plea against order quashing defamation case against CM Revanth Reddy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the BJP's Telangana unit challenging a high court order which quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter.

"We are time and again saying don't use this court for political battles. Dismissed. If you are a politician, then you should have a thick skin," the bench observed.

On August 1, the Telangana High Court acted on Reddy's plea seeking quashing of the proceedings in the case pending in a Hyderabad trial court.

The BJP's Telangana unit, represented by its general secretary, filed a complaint in May 2024 against Reddy, alleging that he delivered a defamatory and provocative speech against the party.