SC issues notice to ED in money laundering case against Journalist Mahesh Langa

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and others, after hearing an appeal filed by the Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa, accused in a money laundering case lodged in connection with two FIRs which included the offence of cheating.

Langa, a senior journalist in a national newspaper, moved the apex court after the Gujarat High Court had on August 1 dismissed his regular bail plea in the money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the accused Langa, argued that Langa secured anticipatory bail in the first and second FIRs, but in the third FIR he was accused of income tax evasion.