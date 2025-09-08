SC questions TN govt over appointment of acting DGP, directs UPSC to recommend names for regular post

The petitioner sought a contempt action against Tamil Nadu for appointing G Venkatraman as the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on August 31.

During the hearing on Monday, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for TN, argued that the delay was caused by litigation initiated by one of the IPS officers.

The officer had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) seeking inclusion of his name in the panel for consideration.

After his plea was dismissed by the Tribunal and his review was rejected on April 30, he approached the Supreme Court. His petition before the top court was dismissed on August 22, paving the way for the appointment process to resume.

After being heard these submissions from Rohatgi, the top court requested the UPSC to finalise its recommendations quickly and recorded that the State must act on them without delay.

It is to be noted that in 2018, the top court passed the ruling in the Prakash Singh VS Union of India case, where it laid down certain guidelines in connection with the regular appointments of DGPs in a state.

It had in the verdict directed all States to forward proposals to the UPSC at least three months before the retirement of the incumbent.

The top court, after hearing Tiphagne's plea, stressed that strict adherence to the directions must be followed as ordered by this court in the Prakash Singh case verdict. "The UPSC is required to prepare a panel of officers for the post, and the States were to choose from that list," the top court said.

It clarified that the concept of an 'acting DGP' was impermissible, and that appointments should ensure stability of tenure -- consistent with merit and seniority.