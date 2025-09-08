Will launch protest if Maharashtra government dithers on implementing Hyderabad gazette: Jarange
MUMBAI: Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil threatened that if the state government dithered from its word of implementing the Hyderabad gazette and providing Kunbi certificates to Marathas, then he would initiate another protest.
He highlighted that it will be different from the previous one.
Jarange Patil said that the next time, they will not come to Mumbai and siege the city peacefully, but will squeeze the financial capital from outside.
“We will block the entry points of Mumbai from Panvel to Kalyan to Vasai. We will stop the vegetable, milk, and other essential commodities to Mumbai. We will see how Mumbai survives without our support and supply. And, we will not allow any politician to enter our villages. This will be done if they refuse to implement the given word,” Jarange Patil threatened.
He said that the state government has promised that the new state government GR will be implemented from September 17.
“We believe in state government and its leadership. Due to the Hyderabad gazette, the majority of Marathas from Marathwada will come into the OBC by getting a Kunbi certificate. They should not delay in implementation of GR. The delay will create confusion and anger against the state government,” he said.
Maratha leader Vinod Patil said that he is curious why the state government is delaying the GR execution if the Maratha community is entitled to get Kunbi if its past genealogical record is Kunbi.
He earlier said, if a Maratha community person has a Kunbi record in revenue and education documents, then he or she is bound to get the Kunbi certificate.