AAP MLA Mehraj Malik booked Public Safety Act shifted to J&K's Kathua jail; internet suspended in Doda

SRINAGAR: Sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik who was arrested and booked under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978 on Monday, has been shifted to Kathua jail. Internet has been suspended in many parts of the Doda district in anticipation of planned protests by AAP supporters.

Mehraj, who had defeated BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes to win Doda Assembly seat in last year’s Assembly polls, was yesterday booked under provision of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, on the grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

After his arrest and booking under PSA, Malik was shifted to Bhaderwah district jail, and later in the evening, was shifted to District Kathua jail in neighbouring Kathua district.

At midnight, he was taken to Government Medical College Kathua, where his medical check-up was conducted. After the check up, police then shifted him to District Kathua jail and lodged him there.

Some of his supporters were present near the district jail Kathua and chanted slogans like, “Lok Tantra Ki Hatya Bandh Karo (stop killing democracy)”.