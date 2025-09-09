BJP's arithmetical victory both moral and political defeat: Congress on VP poll result

NEW DELHI: The BJP's "arithmetical" victory in the vice presidential election is both a "moral and political defeat" for the ruling party, the Congress said on Tuesday and asserted that the Opposition stood united in the election with "most respectable" performance.

NDA candidate was elected the next vice president of India as he bagged 452 votes against the opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, winning the contest with a bigger than expected margin.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to Radhakrishnan on securing victory in the election, while also expressing sincere gratitude to Reddy for being the "united Opposition’s joint candidate" and for his spirited and principled fight.

"This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy," Kharge said on X.

"We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation," the Congress chief said.