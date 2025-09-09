Border districts of Bihar on high alert after violence erupted in Nepal

PATNA: Flames of violence that erupted in Nepal over a ban on social media have reached the border districts of Bihar. As a result, authorities in border districts, including Araria, Kishanganj, and East Champaran, have sounded an alert, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central force guarding the border, has intensified its vigil as a precautionary measure.
“We have put border outposts as well as police stations on high alert after the office of a sub-divisional officer was set ablaze and other government offices ransacked by protestors at Biratnagar, close to the Integrated Check Post at Jogbani in Araria district,” said a police officer posted at the office of the DIG, Purnea range.
Areas falling under Dighalbank, Kadogaon, Tedhagachh, Galgalia, Khaniabad, Kanchanbari, Fatahpur, and Pektola in Kishanganj district have been asked to remain on maximum alert as protestors may enter Indian territory to evade Nepalese security personnel. People coming from Nepal are being frisked by security personnel.
The entry of trucks and other vehicles has been restricted after violence erupted in Nepal. Officials at Jogbani Integrated Check Post said several trucks carrying goods remained stranded due to violent protests inside the Himalayan country. “People are allowed to move freely after routine body frisking,” a senior official at Jogbani Check Post said.
Anjani Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, said that all police stations along the Nepal border have been asked to maintain the highest alert. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation prevailing in Nepal. We are on alert mode. Action will be ensured within no time if needed,” he told the media.
Personnel of SSB’s 56th battalion have been instructed to closely monitor the activities of people coming to India from Nepal. SSB’s second commandant, Sanjeev Kumar, told the media that he was personally monitoring the situation in Nepal and that patrolling along the border has been intensified as a precautionary measure.
He added that people seeking medical advice are being allowed to cross the border and that the “no man’s land” policy is being implemented strictly to avoid any untoward incident in Indian territory. A similar alert has been sounded on the Raxaul border in East Champaran district, following reports of protests at Birgunj in Nepal, near the Raxaul border.
Rajesh Kumar Gupta, an office bearer of Nepal Congress, said violence erupted after the government banned 20 apps. He claimed that a curfew was imposed in Biratnagar town to control the situation in the commercial hub. “Shops and business establishments remain closed in the town following violent clashes between protestors and Nepalese police,” he said.
Economic activities have come to a standstill due to the violence in the neighbouring country.