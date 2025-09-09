Border districts of Bihar on high alert after violence erupted in Nepal

PATNA: Flames of violence that erupted in Nepal over a ban on social media have reached the border districts of Bihar. As a result, authorities in border districts, including Araria, Kishanganj, and East Champaran, have sounded an alert, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central force guarding the border, has intensified its vigil as a precautionary measure.

“We have put border outposts as well as police stations on high alert after the office of a sub-divisional officer was set ablaze and other government offices ransacked by protestors at Biratnagar, close to the Integrated Check Post at Jogbani in Araria district,” said a police officer posted at the office of the DIG, Purnea range.

Areas falling under Dighalbank, Kadogaon, Tedhagachh, Galgalia, Khaniabad, Kanchanbari, Fatahpur, and Pektola in Kishanganj district have been asked to remain on maximum alert as protestors may enter Indian territory to evade Nepalese security personnel. People coming from Nepal are being frisked by security personnel.

The entry of trucks and other vehicles has been restricted after violence erupted in Nepal. Officials at Jogbani Integrated Check Post said several trucks carrying goods remained stranded due to violent protests inside the Himalayan country. “People are allowed to move freely after routine body frisking,” a senior official at Jogbani Check Post said.