Closely monitoring developments in Nepal, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in Nepal, following violent protests against a government-imposed social media ban that left at least 19 dead and over 300 injured.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," MEA said in an official statement.

India urged all parties in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve the situation through peaceful dialogue.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope the issues will be addressed through peaceful means," the MEA said.

The ministry also advised Indian nationals in Nepal to remain cautious and follow local advisories, as curfews have been imposed in Kathmandu and several other cities.

Protests erupted on Monday after the Nepali government announced a ban on major social media platforms, citing national security concerns.