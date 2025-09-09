Deeply concerned: India on Israeli strikes on Doha

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said it is deeply concerned over the Israeli strikes on Doha and its possible impact on the security situation of the region.

New Delhi also called for restraint so that peace and security in the region is not endangered.

"We have seen reports about the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier today. We are deeply concerned by this development and its impact on the security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered," it added.

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, Surveillance footage aired by Al Jazeera shows the strike on buildings that housed Hamas’ political wing in Doha’s diplomatic quarter.

Hamas said in a statement that all of its leaders survived the attack but that five lower-ranked members were killed. Qatar said a member of its Internal Security Force died and others were wounded in the attack.

Qatar has served as a key negotiator in efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and it was unclear if the attack would stall those efforts.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack Tuesday, saying “all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”