Delay by HCs in uploading judgements on website a grave concern, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The SC expressed serious concern over the growing practice by few state High Courts in pronouncing operative parts of its verdicts but uploading detailed judgments on its website months or even years later.

The Supreme Court recently in its order, said this practice was a "matter of grave concern," and "such delays deprive litigants of their right to seek timely judicial redress."

"Over a period of time, it has been the practice of few High Courts to pronounce the operative part of the order without the reasoned judgment. The reasoned judgment is uploaded only after a substantial length of time. This practice has been deprecated by the Court in many of its judgments and orders," said the two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Sandeep Mehta in its September 2 order.

The Bench also expressed its hope in its order that it may not have to come across any matter wherein there is a delay at the end of the High Court in uploading the reasoned order, more particularly after the operative part of the judgment is pronounced, the top court said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by one Rajan, challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that upheld his conviction in a 1998 murder case.

Notably, the Bench was only reiterating the directions already laid down in Anil Rai vs State of Bihar.

According to First Information Report (FIR), the appellant Rajan attempted to fire at the victim with a pistol but missed the target. In the case, a trial court convicted him. Aggrieved by this order, Rajan challenged it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, the High Court dismissed his appeal and affirmed his conviction.

But, at the same time, surprisingly, the HC failed in its duty to upload the reasoned judgment of upholding his conviction.