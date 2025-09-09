ECI sends instructions to Bihar CEO to consider Aadhaar as '12th document' for proof of identity

NEW DELHI: In line with the Supreme Court directive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued instructions that the Aadhaar card should be treated as the 12th document as proof of identity, and be accepted under the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar electoral rolls.

In the instructions, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the ECI further clarified that Aadhaar would be accepted and utilised only as a proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship, in line with Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act.

It said, “Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People’s Act 1950 already enumerates the Aadhaar card as one of the documents enumerated for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person.”

The ECI has further directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar to bring the instructions to the knowledge of all District Electoral Officers, Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers, among other concerned officials, for strict implementation.

“Any instance of non-compliance or refusal to accept Aadhaar in accordance with this directive shall be treated with utmost seriousness,” it cautioned.

The ECI said, “In this regard, through letters dated August 14 and 23, 2025, the Commission has already conveyed the previous directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated August 14, 2025 and September 22, 2025 for acceptance of the claims with a copy of the Aadhaar card for strict compliance.”