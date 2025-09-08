Bihar SIR: Supreme Court asks EC to consider Aadhaar as '12th document' for proof of identity

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar as the 12th prescribed document for establishing the identity of a voter in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.

This means Aadhaar can be submitted as a standalone document, like any of the other 11 prescribed documents which electors have to submit with their enumeration forms.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, clarified Aadhaar will not be a proof of citizenship and the commission can ascertain the genuineness of the Aadhaar card number submitted by an elector for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Observing nobody wants the EC to include illegal immigrants in the electoral roll, the bench said it should be clear that only genuine citizens will be allowed to vote, and those claiming to be genuine on the basis of forged documents will be excluded from the electoral roll.

The bench asked the poll panel to issue necessary directions during the course of the day for acceptance of Aadhaar as a document for proof of identity.

The top court also sought EC's explanation on showcause notices it issued to poll officials for not accepting Aadhaar card from the voters.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for poll panel, submitted 99.6 per cent of the 7.24 crore voters in the draft roll had submitted documents and petitioners seeking inclusion of Aadhaar as 12th document would not serve any practical purpose.