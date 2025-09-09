Families of over 90,000 Gujarat diamond workers wait for aid despite government promises

AHMEDABAD: Despite a Gujarat government scheme announced on May 24 promising Rs 13,500 annual school fee aid for children of diamond workers hit by global crises like wars and tariffs, zero relief has reached Surat, the hub of the diamond industry.

In the past year, 70,254 applications were filed in Surat, yet not a single family received aid. Ahmedabad saw just 170 beneficiaries against 3926 applications, while 2,306 families in Amreli and 13,462 in Botad remain empty-handed.

The figures revealed in the Assembly highlight a massive gap between promises and delivery.

The state government admitted that not a single diamond artisan family in Surat, Amreli, and Botad has received the promised school fee assistance announced months ago.

This disclosure has sparked anger among opposition MLAs, who accused the government of making hollow announcements while the diamond industry spirals into crisis.

The data tabled by the Industry Minister paints a grim picture. In the past year, 70,254 applications were filed in Surat city and district seeking Rs 13,500 annual school fee aid for children of affected diamond artisans, yet zero payouts have been made.

In Ahmedabad, 3,926 applications were received, but assistance reached only 170 families, totalling a meagre Rs 24.03 lakh.