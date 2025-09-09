India issues travel advisory as Nepal plunges into unrest; urges restraint and dialogue

NEW DELHI: India has advised its citizens to exercise caution in Nepal and urged them to defer all travel to the country until the situation stabilises, amid escalating unrest triggered by a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests that have left at least 19 young people dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) expressed deep concern over the volatile situation, urging all parties in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve issues through peaceful means and dialogue.

The MEA said: “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured.”

The ministry underlined India's concern as a “close friend and neighbour,” calling for calm in the face of growing street violence and political turmoil.

The response comes amid the imposition of indefinite curfews in Kathmandu and several major cities following mass demonstrations led by Nepal's youth against nepotism, corruption, and elite privilege, now widely dubbed the “Gen Z uprising.”

India's advisory comes as fears mount over regional spillover or instability affecting cross-border movement.

“We have taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” the MEA said.