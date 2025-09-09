India issues travel advisory as Nepal plunges into unrest; urges restraint and dialogue

NEW DELHI: India has advised its citizens to exercise caution in Nepal and urged them to defer all travel to the country until the situation stabilises, amid escalating unrest triggered by a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests that have left at least 19 young people dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.
The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) expressed deep concern over the volatile situation, urging all parties in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve issues through peaceful means and dialogue.
The MEA said: “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured.”
The ministry underlined India's concern as a “close friend and neighbour,” calling for calm in the face of growing street violence and political turmoil.
The response comes amid the imposition of indefinite curfews in Kathmandu and several major cities following mass demonstrations led by Nepal's youth against nepotism, corruption, and elite privilege, now widely dubbed the “Gen Z uprising.”
India's advisory comes as fears mount over regional spillover or instability affecting cross-border movement.
“We have taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” the MEA said.
The government has urged Indian citizens to defer all travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises.
“In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised,” the advisory reads. “Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.”
Indians in Nepal are also asked to remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and follow all local safety advisories.
For assistance, the following emergency helplines have been activated:+977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp-enabled)+977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp-enabled).
The embassy is working in coordination with local authorities to monitor the safety of Indian nationals and will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves, the readout said.