MPs cast votes as polling underway to decide next V-P; Radhakrishnan, Sudershan Reddy vie for post

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast the first vote as polling opened at 10 am for the high-stakes Vice Presidential election. Voting will continue until 5 pm, with counting scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

The NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, is contesting against Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, the nominee of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The contest comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar unexpectedly resigned as vice-president on July 21, citing health reasons.

Modi, accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and L Murugan, cast his vote in the polling booth set up in Room No. 101 Vasudha in Parliament building.

"Voted in the 2025 Vice President election," Modi said in a post on X, before embarking on a visit to flood-hit states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.