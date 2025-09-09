NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal writes to Maharashtra CM raising concerns over GR on Maratha quota

MUMBAI: The NCP minister and Samata Parshad president Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis objecting to certain "ambiguous and vague wording and terms" used in state (Government Resolution) GR for issuance of Kunbi-OBC certificates to Maratha community as whole and demanded immediate withdrawal/ cancellations of this said GR and its review as well.

Bhujbal in his eight- page letter sought clarity and even warned that if the concerns raised through his letter are not addressed, it would lead to a potentially volatile situation in Maharashtra.

He said that the said GR for Maratha reservation was issued in haste and under tremendous pressure from one powerful community. He also noted that it was not placed before the Cabinet and protests and pleas for objections and suggestions raised by the members that constitute the Other Backward Classes in the State were not considered.

Bhujbal also objected to the use of the term "Maratha Community" instead of OBC or Kunbi, Maratha Kunbi, Kunbi Maratha. He said, the Kunbi and Maratha are two different castes and that are also recognized by the Government of Maharashtra.