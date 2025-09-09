Opposition stood united; all of its 315 MPs turned up for voting in VP polls: Congress

NEW DELHI: The opposition has stood united with all of its 315 MPs turning up to vote in the vice presidential polls, the Congress said on Tuesday as polling for the election to the top post ended.

Voting held on Tuesday to elect the new vice president.

It is a direct contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Opposition has stood united. ALL of its 315 MPs have turned up for voting."

"This is an unprecedented 100% turnout," he said on X.