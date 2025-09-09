PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for flood-affected Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-ravaged Punjab, battling its worst deluge since 1988, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Punjab.

Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that had occurred in Punjab.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Modi emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

For bores that have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on project mode, as per a specific proposal from the State Government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE for solar panels and support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by the state government for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.