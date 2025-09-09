PM Modi announces financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood effected Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an immediate financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, along with an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
He initially conducted an aerial survey of the affected Mandi and Kullu districts followed by a meeting in Kangra review the relief and rehabilitation measures as well as assess the damage caused by the flood and landslide situation. While acknowledging the gravity of the situation he assured all possible support from the Centre.
The financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore will be an advance release of the second installment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi asked for a multi-dimensional approach to get the entire region and people back on their feet. This will include rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, and release of mini kits for livestock.
Under PM Awas Yojana, geo-tagging of damaged houses will be carried out to ensure accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid. To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geo-tag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will also be taken up to collect and store rainwater, improve groundwater levels, and support better water management.
He said the union government would work closely with the state government during this difficult time and extend all possible assistance, assuring full support for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.
Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, he added that additional assistance would be provided specifically to farmers who currently lack power connections.
The Centre has already sent inter-ministerial teams to Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.
The state has suffered losses of more than Rs 4,500 crore, while 370 people have died and 41 are still missing. The Public Works Department has suffered maximum damage, as roads and bridges have been badly hit. A total of 136 landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have occurred so far.