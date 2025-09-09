Police, Commission question NARI-2025 report for ranking Dehradun as 'unsafe' city

DEHRADUN: A controversial report by Pvalue Analytics, which branded Dehradun an "unsafe city" for women in its National Annual Report and Index (NARI) 2025, has sparked outrage in Uttarakhand.

The report has drawn sharp criticism and a full-scale challenge from the State Women's Commission and local police.

The Uttarakhand State Women's Commission has vehemently objected to the report, casting serious doubt on its reliability.

On Tuesday, the Commission issued a stern directive to Pvalue Analytics, demanding that all survey-related documents and minutes of meetings to be submitted within one week.

On Monday, Mayank Dahiya, a representative from Pvalue Analytics, appeared before the Commission.

He described the NARI 2025 as an "academic report" and expressed regret over the controversy, but failed to provide satisfactory answers to the Commission's pointed questions regarding the methodology and data.

"Due to a lack of crucial information, the Commission reprimanded Mr. Dahiya and has now ordered the company's Managing Director and the entire research team to appear at the next hearing," a Commission official stated.

Commission Chairperson, Kusum Kandwal did not mince words, telling TNIE, "Several serious flaws have been found in the report. It is entirely unclear which women were included in the survey, what specific questions were asked, and what the actual research criteria were."

She warned, "If a satisfactory explanation is not provided by the company at the next hearing on September 15, the Commission will not hesitate to take necessary action."

In a separate development, sources close to TNIE revealed that Pvalue Analytics representatives appeared before Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, where they struggled to provide convincing answers to police queries.