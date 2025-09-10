2020 Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid moves SC against Delhi HC order denying him bail

NEW DELHI: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar and activist Umar Khalid on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's order rejecting him bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to the alleged criminal conspiracy in the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

Sources in the top court -- although could not reveal much about the would be date of hearing of Khalid's bail plea -- indicated that Khalid's plea would come up for hearing within 3-4 days keeping in view the importance and sensitivity of the case. "The bail plea is likely to come up for hearing in the top court in 3-4 days," said, a senior official in the top court registry.

The Delhi HC had on September 2 rejected the bail plea of nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn't be allowed.

The HC, which had rejected other accused's bail plea, included Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.