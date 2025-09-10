India's neighbourhood in turmoil, Delhi must watch situation carefully: Ex-Indian envoys

NEW DELHI: As Nepal plunged into chaos in the face of massive anti-government protests, various former Indian ambassadors said New Delhi must watch this unfolding situation "very closely," with some underlining that India's neighbourhood is "indeed in turmoil", which is not a healthy sign.

They cited instances of public protests, largely led by youth, that had led to political upheavals and the toppling of governments in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent years.

The Himalayan nation reeled under a grave political crisis with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigning on Tuesday amid large-scale demonstrations in Kathmandu, and protesters setting on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot and attacking the residences of various former ministers.

Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Veteran diplomat Venu Rajamony said what is happening in Nepal is "not just shocking, but also worrying".

"It comes on the trail of what happened in Sri Lanka and in Bangladesh. So, in that sense, there has been a series of incidents of instability in countries in the neighbourhood, which have led to the collapse of regimes and their leaders fleeing, etc. It is clearly not a healthy sign," he told PTI.

Rajamony, who served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, and various other ambassadors s

uggested that while India should "let domestic process play out" in Nepal, New Delhi should carefully watch the unfolding situation in the neighbouring country.

"I think we have to wait for things to settle down. (But) We should watch this very carefully, because of all the implications it has for us and for our interests in Nepal," Rajamony said.