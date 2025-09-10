'Look at Nepal': Mehbooba slams FIR against AAP's Mehraj Malik, cautions against 'suppressing' people's voice

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was made a scapegoat to divert attention from the Hazratbal emblem controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, who is also the president of the J-K unit of AAP, was detained on Monday under the stringent law for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

Speaking with reporters at the party headquarters here, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Religious sentiments were hurt in Hazratbal. Instead of apologising and taking action against the Waqf board and its chairperson, they have registered a case against people who expressed their anger against the desecration."

"The MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik might have used harsh words or abusive language but to book an elected representative under the PSA seems to be a tactic to divert attention form the situation in Kashmir due to the Hazratbal incident," she said.