Nepal’s Gen Z has done their part. What's next?

The night of September 8, 2025, will be remembered as one of Nepal’s darkest. Nineteen young lives were lost, more than 500 people were injured, and the entire nation was left in shock. A peaceful rally led by Nepal’s Gen Z was met with bullets, killing children and youth wearing their school and college uniforms.

The next day, young people defied the curfew, taking to the streets in growing numbers. Their persistent pressure forced several ministers in K P Sharma Oli’s Cabinet to resign — and finally, on September 9, around 2 pm, Prime Minister Oli himself stepped down.

The Army is the only effective institution in the country now. In a televised address to the nation, Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel appealed to the protesters to come forward for dialogue, while taking charge of security. As per Nepal’s constitution, the President is a ceremonial figure, but the Army is under his control.

But what began as a peaceful demand for justice soon spiralled into vandalism. Media footage showed mobs attacking the residences of former prime minister and president of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Arzoo Rana Deuba, pulling out sacks of money and throwing them into the streets not pocketing it, but rejecting it in symbolic defiance. Now, there are reports that some top leaders, fearing mob attacks, are planning to flee the country. This escalation was never part of Gen Z’s plan, yet the movement has triggered a political storm unlike anything Nepal has seen.