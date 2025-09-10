SC orders FIR against former Delhi top cop Neeraj Kumar in 24-year-old intimidation case

Following this, Kumar and Pandey had moved the apex court challenging the HC's order dismissing their pleas.

The top court added that the appellants (Kumar, Pandey) are directed to join the investigation and cooperate with the investigating officer (IO) by appearing before him, as and when called upon. "In the event they join the investigation and appear before the I.O. regularly, no coercive steps shall be taken against them, including that of arrest, until and unless the I.O. records satisfaction that custodial interrogation at any stage is necessary," said the top court in its verdict.

In its 20-page judgement, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, the apex court said that the offence was alleged to have been committed in 2000 and till date the matter had not been allowed to be investigated. "It is the duty of the police to register an FIR (First Information Report) if a prima facie cognizable offence is made out, and the police is not required to go into the genuineness and credibility of the said information, the court found no good reason to interfere with a discretion exercised by the High Court in ordering investigation into the matter," said the apex court in its judgement on September 10.

The top court also clarified that the registration of the FIR against the two officers is not likely to cause any prejudice to them. They will have the right to participate in the investigation to establish that they have not committed any offence, as alleged.

"Thereupon, the IO, on consideration of the material collected during the investigation, may submit a closure report or file the chargesheet. In the event a closure report is filed and accepted by the magistrate, the appellants will have no grievance. On the other hand, in the event a charge sheet is submitted, the appellants will have an opportunity to assail the same before the appropriate forum," said the apex court.