SIT submits report over MP Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, CM Himanta says facts point to larger conspiracy

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, unearthed startling facts that point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty.

The SIT, formed by the state government, submitted its report to the government on Wednesday. Earlier, Sarma had stated he would give the evidence against Assam Congress president Gogoi by September 10.

On Wednesday, the chief minister said the Assam Cabinet constituted the SIT to investigate the anti-India activities of a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates.

“During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation,” Sarma said.

Without taking any names, he said the SIT established the involvement of a British national, who is married to an Indian Member of Parliament, in the larger nefarious activities of Sheikh.

Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn, is a British national.