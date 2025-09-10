Upheaval in Nepal triggers anxiety in Asia's largest red-light district Sonagachi in Kolkata

The developments have had a ripple effect in Kolkata, especially in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women still work in the sex trade despite their declining numbers over the years.

From Kalighat to Howrah and Hooghly's smaller brothels, Nepalese once comprised a major chunk of sex workers, but Sonagachi continues to house several of them.

Now, they find themselves trapped in uncertainty, unable to reach their families or send money back home.

Nepal's airports remain shut, international borders sealed, and communication networks patchy at best.

"I have not spoken to my mother for three days. Every time I try to call, the phone says the network is down. I don't even know if she is safe," said a sex worker from eastern Nepal who has been in Sonagachi for over a decade.

Another woman broke down while speaking to PTI, "Every month I send money to my two sons who live with their grandparents near Pokhara. This month, I don't know if I will be able to send anything. If they don't get money, how will my children eat?"

The immediate concern is the survival of their families back home. The remittances from Kolkata, though meagre, often form a lifeline for households in rural Nepal. The sudden disruption has not only created financial stress but also aggravated their sense of helplessness.

"Even if we want to go home, there is no way," said another Nepalese woman in Sonagachi. "The border is closed, flights are cancelled. We are stuck here, and our families are stuck there. We are helpless."