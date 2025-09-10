Will further prove 'vote theft' in more dramatic ways across country: Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress’ Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday by reiterated his accusation of 'vote theft'.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Talking to reporters before entering an event venue, Gandhi said, "The main slogan is 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways."

While on the way to Rae Bareli, he stopped at an eatery and addressed the Congress workers, saying that earlier people used to smell rat in the electoral process but did not have evidence.

“But now we have the evidence, and the vote theft is going on. We have to stop it,” he exhorted the party workers.

He added that despite producing the evidence and protesting vote theft, the EC was acting in an autocratic manner. “Under such adverse conditions, you did not leave the hand of Congress, and that is commendable,” said the Congress MP.

Earlier, he faced opposition in Rae Bareli when Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and his supporters staged a sit-in chanting slogans like “go back Rahu Gandhi,” on Wednesday.

The minister and his supporters sat on a dharna on the highway at Kathwara while Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Harchandpur.