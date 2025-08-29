Bihar police arrest man accused of hurling abusive language against PM Modi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

PATNA: Darbhanga police in Bihar arrested a man on the charges of hurling abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally organised by Congress-RJD workers in Darbhanga district recently, police said on Friday.

The arrested man has been identified as Rizvi alias Raja of Bhopura village in Darbhanga district was taken into custody late on Thursday, after a video clip of the event went viral on Wednesday.

The incident took place at an event organised as part of ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bithauli Chowk in the district.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Darbhanga, Jagunath Reddy confirmed the arrest of Rizvi, who has been accused of using abusive language against PM and his late mother.

Speaking to presspersons, the SSP said that the action against Rizvi was initiated after a complaint was filed at Simri police station in Darbhanga district. “Instructions were given to the station house officer (SHO) of Simri police station to arrest the accused at the earliest,” he said.

On the basis of that complaint, an FIR was registered at Simri police station in Darbhanga district. The arrested accused Raja is stated to be a native . “Further interrogation is underway,” the SSP said.