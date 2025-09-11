2020 Delhi riots case: SC to hear bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others on September 12

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and two other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case. A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria, will take up the matter.

On September 6, the former JNU student, Sharjeel Imam, moved the SC, after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea. He sought bail in the larger conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots case.

Similarly, the former JNU student Umar Khalid on September 10, Wednesday, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to the alleged criminal conspiracy in the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

According to the prosecution, Delhi Police had booked Imam under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On January 28, 2020, he was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.