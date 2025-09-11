Amid cross-voting talks, TMC downplays issue; emphasizes focus on more pressing matters

Amid talks of cross-voting in the Vice Presidential election, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday sought to shift the focus away from the surprise margin of the NDA-backed winner, highlighting what it called the "real numbers that matter", including the prime minister not answering a single question in Lok Sabha for over 4,100 days.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien, addressing reporters, dismissed concerns over the 15-odd opposition votes believed to have swung in favour of NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan, who won with 452 votes against the opposition’s Sudhanshu Reddy’s 300.

“Instead of focusing on 15 votes here or there, let’s talk about the 15 days since the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, 862 days of violence in Manipur, 1,282 days of MGNREGA funds being withheld from Bengal, and 4,117 days since the prime minister last answered a question in Lok Sabha,” said O’Brien.

“These are the numbers the Modi government must be held accountable for,” he added.