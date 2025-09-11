Knives out in INDIA bloc over cross-voting in Vice-Presidental poll

NEW DELHI: The row over the claims of cross voting in the Vice Presidential election deepened on Wednesday with allegations flying thick and fast in the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc camps blaming each other on the issue.

While Union ministers and senior BJP leaders took aim at the opposition for the fissures in their ranks, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged ‘Vote theft’ in the Vice President election, in which NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan was elected with ‘more than expected’ margin.

Knives were out in the Opposition camp too, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) hinting at the possibility of cross voting by AAP members. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, TMC MP Abhishek Bajnerjee asserted that all of the 41 members voted for opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy.

“Since this was a secret ballot vote, it’s difficult to say whether there was cross-voting or whether Opposition members’ votes were discarded. Even if I accept that there was cross-voting, there are certain parties like AAP, where a woman MP openly supports BJP and speaks against Arvind Kejriwal. There are 2-4 such MPs,” he said.