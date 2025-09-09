Vice-Presidential poll exposes cracks in INDIA bloc as cross-voting mars unity claims

NEW DELHI: In a vote that was expected to be a symbolic show of strength for the Opposition, the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday has instead left the INDIA bloc red-faced with numbers that clearly reveal cross-voting by at least 15 of its own MPs.

The NDA’s candidate CP Radhakrishnan secured a win over Opposition-backed Justice B Sudhershan Reddy with a margin of 152 votes, one of the narrowest in recent vice-presidential contests.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh declared on X that all 315 Opposition MPs had turned up to vote, calling it an “unprecedented 100% turnout.” By that logic, Reddy should have received at least 315 votes—even more if factoring in the Aam Aadmi Party’s 12 MPs, who were expected to support him despite their uneasy alignment with the INDIA bloc.

Instead, Reddy received just 300 votes, falling short by 15. Some votes may have been invalid, but the numbers point to a more uncomfortable truth: deliberate cross-voting by Opposition MPs.