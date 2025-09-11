Amid protests over arrest of AAP MLA, suspected blast reported in J&K's Doda

Amid protests against the "illegal" arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, a suspected blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, PTI reported citing sources.

The blast took place in Dumri Mohalla near Jamai Masjid in Doda. Police have reached the spot, and further details are awaited.

Two people have been detained for questioning.

The latest development came as AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and J&K Incharge Imran Hussain were placed under house detention by the authorities to prevent them from participating in the protests.

The AAP leaders were scheduled to hold a press conference in Srinagar and stage a sit-in at Press Colony to lodge their protest against arrest of party Malik and his booking under PSA.

The authorities have also imposed curfew-like restrictions and suspended mobile internet services in Doda to thwart the protests.

The AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, was arrested on Monday and booked under the stringent PSA, which allows detention up to two years without charge or trial.

Mehraj is the first sitting MLA in J&K to have been arrested and booked under PSA.

Mehraj, who had defeated BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana to win Doda Assembly seat in last year’s Assembly polls, has been lodged at District Jail Kathua.