Centre makes another U-turn, says physiotherapists can still use 'Dr' as a prefix

NEW DELHI: First, physiotherapists were allowed to keep the title ‘Dr.’ Then came a U-turn by the Centre, which issued a directive to them not to use the prefix.

Now, in another flip-flop, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday withdrew its September 9 order, which stated that physiotherapists in the country cannot use the prefix ‘Dr’ as they are not medical doctors.

The latest move by the Centre surprised many, especially medical practitioners, who were celebrating the announcement, which came a day earlier, from the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) that physiotherapists cannot use ‘Dr’ as a prefix in their names.

With the new order, physiotherapists can still call themselves ‘Dr’ as the matter remains under examination.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “The decision was reversed in just eight hours. This is a cruel joke.”